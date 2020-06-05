Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital surrounded by her family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Garry Dopson for more than 35 years. Loving and devoted mother of Cheryl Hogan (John Atherton), Cathie (Wayne) Doyle and Jamie Hogan. Proud grandmother of Brett, Ty, Kaitlyn, Krista and Ryan. She was a caring step-mother to Tammy and Linda Dopson. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband Denver Hogan, her cherished daughter Debbie Hogan, her siblings Jack, Donald and George Doull, Mary Wilson, as well as her parents Evan and Margaret Doull. She will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Geoff Nix, her many nieces, nephews, extended family as well as all of Garry's family and their many friends. As per Helen's wishes, there will be a private family service at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.