Helen DOPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital surrounded by her family on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Garry Dopson for more than 35 years. Loving and devoted mother of Cheryl Hogan (John Atherton), Cathie (Wayne) Doyle and Jamie Hogan. Proud grandmother of Brett, Ty, Kaitlyn, Krista and Ryan. She was a caring step-mother to Tammy and Linda Dopson. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband Denver Hogan, her cherished daughter Debbie Hogan, her siblings Jack, Donald and George Doull, Mary Wilson, as well as her parents Evan and Margaret Doull. She will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Geoff Nix, her many nieces, nephews, extended family as well as all of Garry's family and their many friends. As per Helen's wishes, there will be a private family service at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved