Helen Acton passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Gerry (2016) and their first-born son, Richard Glenn (1959), Helen will be missed by her two sons, David, currently residing in Singapore, Barry (Maggi) of Dunrobin, her sister-in-law Hattie Acton, of Kemptville, and her special nephew Ron (Nancy) Acton of Barry's Bay. Born in Ventnor to Cecil and Christina Gilmour of Prescott, Helen was adopted and raised by John J. and Marjorie Gray (Knapp). She leaves behind numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews of the Gilmour clan. A graduate of Kemptville College, Helen was a tireless volunteer in the community and most passionate about her work with Harmer House, Christ Church Anglican Bells Corners, the CCBC Altar Guild, 3rd Bells Corners Scouting movement, and the Queensway Carleton Hospital, to name a few. Helen will be dearly missed by her sorority sisters from Beta Sigma Phi. Visitation will be held at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 3440 Richmond Rd., Nepean, ON on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Anglican Bells Corners, 3861 Old Richmond Rd, Nepean on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. The family would like to say a special thank you to the compassionate staff at Thorncliffe Place Seniors Residence, and, are most grateful for the kind and gentle caring provided by the workers who attended to Helen from Retire at Home. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020