Helen passed away at the family home, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 in her 94th year. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert Harold Lyon McEwen, daughter Judith Colleen and son James Scott McEwen, siblings Davy and Robert "Bob" Gibson, Wynne Wilson, Hilda Hannah, Gladys Dalgleish, Joyce Gibson, Betty Cooper and Jackie Smith. Helen was the loved and respected mother of Robert (Bo Liu) McEwen and grandmother of Emily (Kevin) Duesling, Lillian (David) Liu and Shuhan Yu. She will be fondly remembered by Leo (Laura Zhang) Liu, all her family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service and interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, Newboyne will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Helen, memorial donations to the fund of one's choice would be appreciated.