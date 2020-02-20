|
Hands that rocked the cradle from the moment of our birth. Their tender touch remembered by those still here on Earth. Soft as silk were those hands that taught us how to pray. She banished childhood fears and soothed each one away. When we grew much older and troubles came our way, those hands caressed ours and did more than words could say. Mother's hands were gentle, they're missed so very much. We'd give the world to feel again their warm and tender touch. Those hands were full of comfort but now they lie quietly at rest. But memories hold them close to the ones they served the best. On your 4th anniversary, we are thinking of you with so much love and gratitude. We will be forever proud to be your family. Glenn, Maureen, Krystin, Lynn and Dan
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020