Helen Thirza (Clark) DAVIES
1924-02-27 - 2020-09-26
Helen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 with her husband Harold of 68 + years at her side. She was the much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. Helen left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of meeting her. Her warmth, humour, understanding and strength were an inspiration to everyone who met her. Those who were lucky enough to know her will understand the loss we all feel now that she has passed. She was an internationally renowned knitter of fine dishcloths, a celebrated storyteller and a dedicated social activist who always stood up for what she believed with right, fair and just. We have all learned from her stories of growing up on the farm on Scogog Island, her life as a minister's wife, her love of gardening and her determination to complete her education which took her back to university as an adult to get her degree. Her knitting, fruit relish, pickles and pies were legendary... and the grandkids always knew where she hid the cookies! Helen was an active part of the United Church Youth Caravan team who crossed Canada in 1951. She led many youth groups and was the Secretary of Ottawa Presbytery for many years and part of the United Church of Canada her whole life. She was deeply loved, will be sorely missed and will be forever celebrated by her family and loved ones. Helen is survived by her husband Harold, her daughters Dorothy (Richard), Ruth and Esther Ann (Jim) and her grandchildren David, Ian (Amy), Nick (Katelyn), Alexis (Craig), Katherine (Jana) and Greg and her step-grandchildren Lisa (Kurt), Mark (Renee). She loves her great-grandchildren Rueben, Jackson, Leila and her step-great-grandchildren Paige, Eric, Carson, Olivia and Harrison. She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Mary (Dusty) Clark, Vera Clark and her siblings and step-siblings Murray (Doris), Doris (Alan), Don (Barb) and Jean (Jim) and Clark Fennell and her grandson Daniel. In remembrance of Helen donations to St. Paul's United Church, 25 Gore St. West, Perth, K7H2L9, the MS Society of Canada, 885 Meadowlands Dr. East, Suite 300, Ottawa, Ontario, K2C3N2, Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, Treasurer 9131 118th St., Edmonton, Alberta or Lanark Lodge, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth, K7H 3C6 would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. We would also encourage you to do a random act of kindness for someone else in Helen's name as she was always willing to help others when needed. Condolences may be sent to Helen's husband at hdavies4@cogeco.ca or posted on our website at www.blairandson.com The service is private for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
