Helen TRAINOR
Peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 - Helen Maretha Trainor of Smiths Falls; formerly of Fitzroy Harbour passed away at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late William Edwin "Ed" Trainor (May 2001). She will be forever missed and remembered as a loving mother by her children Mark (Micheline), Matt (Anne), Mary Marcum, and Alison Trainor (Harry Spring). She will also be dearly missed by her six grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Ben, Sarah, Zeb, and Kyle, and her great grand-daughter Mackenzie. Her humour, wit, and joyful personality leaves lasting memories for all who had the pleasure to get to know her. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Broadview Nursing & Retirement Centre in Smiths Falls for their excellent care and compassion. Helen's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations, in Helen's name, to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County would be greatly appreciated. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
