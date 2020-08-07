1/1
Hellanina "Lena" (Graham) Legault
Peacefully on July 24, 2020, Hellanina (Lena) Legault (nee Graham). Beloved wife to Michel Legault for 55 years, loving mother to Rodney and Kimberley (pre-deceased). Cherished Grandmother to Kyle and loving Mother-in-Law to Debbie. Lena was born in Ottawa to Robert and Helen Graham (both pre-deceased). She was one of 16 children, Bobby, Douglas, Doris, Sandra, Ralph, Lana, Billy, Lee, Lillian, Raymond, Randy and Michael. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Debbie, Sheila and her brother Sean. Lena was a warm and caring person, who always put others ahead of herself and would always take the time to help and listen to those in need, as many of her friends, neighbours, nieces and nephews can attest too. Lena loved children, and was always delighted to help out neighbours with child care and help the kids have adventures! She was an amazing cook, gardener and loved doing crafts. In accordance with Lena's wishes, there will be no service, but a private family memorial at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. Please consider making a donation in Lena's name to one of the following charities, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Rest in Peace, you will be missed by many. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 7, 2020.
