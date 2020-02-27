|
May 1932 - February 2020 It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the death of Frank Warland on February 19, 2020 in his 88th year. He was born, raised and educated in and around Rugby, England. At age seventeen he started a five-year apprenticeship with English Electric while studying part-time at Rugby Technical College. In 1954 he married Elizabeth Ann Peet and together they emigrated to Canada in 1955. Frank was employed by CAE in Montreal and by General Electric in Peterborough where he worked on the early development of the NPD reactor at Rolfton, Ont. Subsequently he was employed by Atomic Energy of Canada, Commercial Products, in Ottawa, retiring after 35 years as CEO of Theratronics International Ltd. Anticipating retirement Frank and Ann bought a farm in Beckwith Township where they spent 28 idyllic years interspersed with world-wide travel and summers at their cottage. Frank leaves to mourn his wife of 66 years, Ann, and his four children, his 'favourite daughter' Sara (Kent Nunn) and three sons Timothy (Julia), Philip (Cindy), and Simon (Liz), seven grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and his sister Joyce (Phil) of England. A gathering to remember Frank will be held at the Alan R. Barker Funeral home, 19 McArthur Ave, Carleton Place, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www. barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020