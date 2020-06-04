Herbert R. (Herbie) CARR
(Eternal Fisherman) Peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 25, 2020. Herbie Carr of Rideau Lakes, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Linda Barker. Loving father of Scott Carr of California and Dana Carr (Brian Karnis) of Carleton Place. Dear brother Howard (Marilyn) Carr, Linda Carr and Penny (Terry) Osborne. Predeceased by sister, Carol Bobroff , brother; Stewart Carr as well as his parents; Pat and Harold Carr. Fondly remembered by grandsons; Kaiden and Hunter Karnis and Poppy to Joey and Gabe Leggett. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In keeping with current COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Herbie's Life will be held at later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to your local Food Bank would be appreciated. (Memorial donations by cheque only) Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home - 27 Main Street, Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Centre

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
