Herman Karl HILDEBRANDT

Herman Karl HILDEBRANDT Obituary
"Master Garage Sale Negotiator" Peacefully at the Carleton Place Hospital on Thursday April 2, 2020, 16 days shy of his 97th birthday. Beloved husband of Augusta. Dear father of Linda (John), and Herman Jr. Loving grandfather of Jenny, Joseph, and Luke. A private service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 4, 2020
