Peacefully at Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, Hilda joined her heavenly Father. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Myrtle (Bowes) Payne, as well as her husband David "Reginald" Martin. She is survived by many cousins, Hilda will be deeply missed by Gwen Skebo and Jane Ann Findlay. Hilda will be lovingly remembered by her great neighbors, friends, church community and the compassionate staff at Groves Park Lodge. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. As per Hilda's request there will be no visitation. Memorial Service will take place at a later date in the spring. Those desiring may make donations in memory of Hilda to either the Groves Park Lodge Auxiliary or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 20, 2020