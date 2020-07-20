On Saturday morning, July 18, 2020; Just days after her 99th birthday, Hilda was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour and to be reunited with her beloved husband, Jim who predeceased her in 1996. Hilda Mary Campbell was a longtime resident of Arnprior and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Arnprior. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Judy Neill (Bob Carisse) of Ottawa and her son, John Campbell (Janet Wack) of Fort Williams, Nova Scotia. Also survived by her five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Hilda was a happy, loving and kind woman who took pleasure in the simple things in life. In spite of her age and limitations, she always manage to smile and be a comfort to those around her. She will be missed. Hilda's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place on Tuesday morning, July 21st. Family and friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at Campbell's Cemetery, Balderson. In memory of Hilda, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca