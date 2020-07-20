1/1
Hilda Mary Campbell
1921-07-04 - 2020-07-18
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday morning, July 18, 2020; Just days after her 99th birthday, Hilda was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour and to be reunited with her beloved husband, Jim who predeceased her in 1996. Hilda Mary Campbell was a longtime resident of Arnprior and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Arnprior. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Judy Neill (Bob Carisse) of Ottawa and her son, John Campbell (Janet Wack) of Fort Williams, Nova Scotia. Also survived by her five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Hilda was a happy, loving and kind woman who took pleasure in the simple things in life. In spite of her age and limitations, she always manage to smile and be a comfort to those around her. She will be missed. Hilda's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place on Tuesday morning, July 21st. Family and friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at Campbell's Cemetery, Balderson. In memory of Hilda, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, Arnprior. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved