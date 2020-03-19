Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilliard Rebertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilliard Rebertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilliard Rebertz In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away March 21, 2019. It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You're always by our side. Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. "May your change always jingle in your pocket, Dad" We love and miss you very much, Love Wife Meryle and Family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilliard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -