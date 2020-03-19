|
In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away March 21, 2019. It broke our hearts to lose you You did not go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You're always by our side. Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. "May your change always jingle in your pocket, Dad" We love and miss you very much, Love Wife Meryle and Family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020