"With Christ, which is far better" Philippians 1:23 Howard entered into the presence of his Lord, peacefully at the Perth Hospital on the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Marilyn Dodds (nee House) for over 59 years. Devoted father of Edwin (Lucy) Dodds of Kanata; Charlotte (George) Covell of Rideau Ferry, and Esther (Kendall) Judd of Rideau Ferry. Cherished grandfather of Marianne (Matt) VanHolstyn, Rose (James) Ferguson, Brad (Karin) Covell, Steven Covell, Tricia (Danny) Léger, Travis Covell, Amy Covell, Matthew (Sally) Judd, Brendan (Tetiana) Judd, Jeremy (Lydia) Judd, Kathleen Judd, and Kristiana Judd. A special "grandpa" to nine great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of Mary (Samuel) Arendt, Ralph (late Ruth) Dodds, Gilbert (Barb) Dodds and Malcolm (Marilyn) Dodds. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Gertrude Dodds (nee Oliver), and by his sister Annie Dodds. Howard will be fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces for his consistent godly character and his love of farming and woodworking. The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the second floor at the Perth Hospital for their compassion and care. Due to COVID-19 circumstances and guidelines a private visitation and funeral for Howard's family will be held. Interment will be take place in the Scotch Line Cemetery. Those wishing to honour Howard with a memorial donation are asked to consider Bible Truth Publications. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 21, 2020