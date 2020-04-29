Home

Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain
2990 Church Street
South Mountain, ON K0E 1W0
(613) 989-3836
Howard William LETTS

Howard William LETTS Obituary
Peacefully with family by his side at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020. Howard Letts age 70 of Merrickville. Beloved husband of Linda (McKenney). Loving dad of Mark Letts. Cherished Pops of Cole Letts. Loved brother of Terry (Crystal), Donna Cooper, the late Frederick, Josie Payne (late Carl), and Roy Jr. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Memory of Howard may be made to C.H.E.O. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 29, 2020
