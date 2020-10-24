Peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Long-time resident of Mineview Road, Cobden, Ontario. Beloved Husband of the late Evelyn McBride. Devoted Father of Steven Gilmour (Susan O'Gorman), Cobden; David Gilmour (Heather McNeil), Ottawa; and Anne (Bob Cassidy), Renfrew. Cherished Grandfather of Bradley Gutz, Renfrew; Matthew Gilmour, Ottawa; and Cassandra Gilmour (Ryan McNeil), Sydney, Nova Scotia. Great-grandfather of Norah and Nellie McNeil. Dearly loved brother of Ruby Coulas (the late Arnold), Shirley Herrington (Howard) and Raymond Gilmour (Vera). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. It is with heavy hearts, due to the restrictions regarding COVID-19, the Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cobden was private. The public is invited to share in this service online after October 22, 2020. Interment in Ross Cemetery, Foresters Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the Malcolm, Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. (As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cobden would be appreciated.) Online condolences, donations & recording of the service are available at www.mdbfuneralhome.com
.