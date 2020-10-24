1/1
Hugh William GILMOUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 84. Long-time resident of Mineview Road, Cobden, Ontario. Beloved Husband of the late Evelyn McBride. Devoted Father of Steven Gilmour (Susan O'Gorman), Cobden; David Gilmour (Heather McNeil), Ottawa; and Anne (Bob Cassidy), Renfrew. Cherished Grandfather of Bradley Gutz, Renfrew; Matthew Gilmour, Ottawa; and Cassandra Gilmour (Ryan McNeil), Sydney, Nova Scotia. Great-grandfather of Norah and Nellie McNeil. Dearly loved brother of Ruby Coulas (the late Arnold), Shirley Herrington (Howard) and Raymond Gilmour (Vera). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. It is with heavy hearts, due to the restrictions regarding COVID-19, the Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cobden was private. The public is invited to share in this service online after October 22, 2020. Interment in Ross Cemetery, Foresters Falls. Arrangements entrusted to the Malcolm, Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. (As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cobden would be appreciated.) Online condolences, donations & recording of the service are available at www.mdbfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved