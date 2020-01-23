Home

BARR In Loving Memory of Our Dear Parents, Ian M Barr June 1949 -January 23, 2016 Roxanne Barr (Virgin) October 1954 - January 23 2015 We Miss You Our hearts still ache with sadness, and many tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. - Loved Always and Forever, Sheldon, Shelley, Melissa, Tracie, and all the Grandchildren XOXO
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020
