With much sadness we announce the passing of Bruce Gourley Friday April 17th as a result of Covid-19 complications. Bruce is the son of the late Ross and Gwendolyn Gourley. He grew up in Ottawa and Port Credit and later attended Queens University graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduating he moved with his family to Ottawa where he spent most of his engineering career working for the Carleton Board of Education. In retirement Bruce lived for the past 20 years in the Perth area. He was a past president of Perth Probus, a member of the Rideau Trail Association and spent many years volunteering as a porter at the Perth District Hospital. He was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed canoeing, kayaking, fishing, camping, skiing and hiking. Bruce leaves behind his daughter Kristine (Carol) and Katy (Doug) and daughter in law Amy. Predeceased by son Jamie in 2005. Always a very proud Gramps to all his grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenna), Christopher, Sarah (Brendan), Alexandra, Rebecca (Andrew), Jackson and Tyson. We'd like to thank Ruth Geddes for her companionship and friendship with our Dad over the past year. A celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Perth District Hospital would be much appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son, Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 21, 2020