Ilene (Purdy) Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ilene Brooks at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Ilene Brooks age 70 of Kemptville. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Brooks. Survived by her loving daughter Amanda and son-in-law Simon Drouin. A devoted new Grandma to baby Dylan Drouin. Dear sister of Shirley (Raymond) Moore, Carl Purdy and the late James Purdy. Fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Barbara (Ken) MacLeod. She was a special Aunt of Wayne Moore (Charlie), William (Mary) Moore, Jill and Mark Taylor. Cherished great-aunt of Cody and Abigail Moore. Ilene was a well known hairdresser in the Kemptville area for over 50 years and will be deeply missed by her family, clients, many people in the community and especially her new grandson. A private viewing and interment was held May 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Ilene to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made to www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Interment
viewing and interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Byers Funeral Home Inc. - South Mountain
2990 Church Street
South Mountain, ON K0E 1W0
(613) 989-3836
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Your mom was such a lovely woman who always had time for others. God bless you .
Chris Cathcart
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved