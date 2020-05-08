It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ilene Brooks at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Ilene Brooks age 70 of Kemptville. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Brooks. Survived by her loving daughter Amanda and son-in-law Simon Drouin. A devoted new Grandma to baby Dylan Drouin. Dear sister of Shirley (Raymond) Moore, Carl Purdy and the late James Purdy. Fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Barbara (Ken) MacLeod. She was a special Aunt of Wayne Moore (Charlie), William (Mary) Moore, Jill and Mark Taylor. Cherished great-aunt of Cody and Abigail Moore. Ilene was a well known hairdresser in the Kemptville area for over 50 years and will be deeply missed by her family, clients, many people in the community and especially her new grandson. A private viewing and interment was held May 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Ilene to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain (613-989-3836). Online condolences may be made to www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.