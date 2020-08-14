Peacefully at Carleton Place Terrace on August 10, 2020, in her 92nd year. She was born to the late John and Violet Hibberd of South Hampton, England. Predeceased by her husbands Herbert John Mann, Charles Kritsch and William Empey and also by her brother Kenneth John Hibberd (Sheila-surviving). Dearly loved mother of Carolyn (Don Mann-Smith), Hazel (Robert Adey), Susan (Clemente Munoz), Lorraine (Brad Smith), Gary Mann, Gayle (Tony Higgins), Jayne Porteous (Tim McIntyre) and Patricia Morrice (Dave Richardson). Predeceased by her daughter Heather (Tim McGonegal) and son-in-law Ronnie Porteous. Fondly remembered by her 15 grandchildren Stephen King, Charlena Mann, Nicole Richards, Paul Adey, Angela Duff, Heather Lynn Stanzel, Melissa and Mark McGonegal, Trevor and Haley Mann, Sarah Higgins, Victoria Saavedra, Kayla Somers, Carly Drummond and Jack Morrice. Much loved by all grand-in-laws. Adored by her 13 great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Mercedes, Brooklyn, Brandon, Ian, Trinity, Kylee, River, Paisley, Rhett, Silas, Harlyn and Raimey, with two more darlings expected in 2020. Private family funeral entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Thursday August 13, 2020. Friends gathered at St. James Anglican Cemetery, Carleton Place on August 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be given in Irene's honor to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation.



