After a life well lived, our mom passed peacefully at Groves Park Lodge on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 just 10 days shy of her 106 birthday. Loving wife of the late Wilfred Fremont. Beloved mom of Joan (Earl McLaughlin), Leona (late Ken Barr), Luella (late Tom Sheridan), Elaine (Keith McCallum) and Garnet (Elaine). Proud grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Irene was predeceased by her five grandchildren, her twin brother Nelson Freamo, her sisters Anna Claire Cobus, Rita Brown and Mabel Eady. Irene will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St., S Renfrew on Friday from 7-9 p.m. and after 10:30 Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Renfrew on Saturday, February 15th at 12 noon. Spring interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Renfrew or Friends of the Disabled. The family wishes to thank the staff of Groves Park Lodge for the loving care they provided to Irene while she resided there. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 14, 2020