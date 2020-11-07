Irene was born on May 18, 1918 at the Strong family home near Maberly, Ontario. She passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her very dear parents Ernest and Effie Strong, her much loved husband Robert with whom she shared thirty very special years, her sisters Florence (Ted) Brohman, Ernestine (Ormond) Hopkins, brother Harold (Dorothy). Surviving are her brother Willard (Almina), her loved sons Brent (Cathy), Bill (Joanne) and beloved grandchildren Benjamin (Jamie-Lee), Sarah (Andrew), Ericka (Clay), great granddaughter Willa Rose and step granddaughter Tara (Ben). Irene wishes to leave this message: "With love to my family, extended family and friends who have enriched my life with love and friendship, with their joy, humour and wisdom and with those who shared my life in far-off places and who have made my life a rich and fulfilling one. Look in the eyes of my sons and their wives, grandchildren and great grandchildren, my nieces and nephews and you will find me there. May God keep you safe until we meet again." Irene's family would like to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs, Personal Support Workers and Perth Community Home Support for helping to keep her in own home, which is where she wanted to remain. Service and interment at St Stephens Cemetery, Brooke are private for the family. A gathering to honour Irene's life will be held later when possible. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. In remembrance of Irene, contributions to St. Stephen's Anglican Church Building Fund, 707 Anglican Church Road, Brooke, On K7H 3C6, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 244, 26 Beckwith St. East, Perth, On K7H 1B5 or Perth Community Home Support, 40 Sunset Blvd, Perth, On K7H 2Y4 would be appreciated.