Irene Margaret (Stuart) Anderson
Passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by husbands Thomas Ford Ballantyne (1967) and Robert Lloyd Anderson (1999). Loving mother and step-mother of James Ballantyne (Pierre), Elizabeth Ballantyne-Jackson (Peter), Robert Ballantyne (Brian), Robert Anderson (Pamela) and Barry Anderson (Debbie). Loving grandmother to Matthew and Shauna Jackson, Christy, Lisa, Tracy and Erin Anderson. Survived by her sister Sheila McLachlan (Hugh) of Orillia. Irene was born in 1925 and lived in Toronto through the depression years and WW2. She sang in numerous amateur operatic performances and with the choir of Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Mount Dennis, Toronto. Irene married and moved to Smiths Falls in the 1950's and was devoted parishioner, and member of the choir and A.C.W Group "B" of St. John's Anglican Church. She also worked as a school secretary for many years for the Lanark County Board of Education in the 1960's, 70's, and 80's. Many thanks to the staff and Extendicare West End Villa, Ottawa for their care and hard work to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. As per Irene's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. John's Anglican Church, Smiths Falls would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
