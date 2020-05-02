Irene Mary DREGAS
After a life well lived, our Beloved Irene passed suddenly at her home on Friday May 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Dear daughter of the late Anthony and Helen. Cherished sister of Frances Dregas. Predeceased by her sisters Eleanor (Bernard) Kasaboski, Theresa Laurin and Annie (Stephen Lemenchick). Irene will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church at a date and time to be determined. Interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Donations in Irene's name may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church Organ Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 2, 2020.
