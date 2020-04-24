Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (nee Murray) (Robertson) Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene (nee Murray) (Robertson) Campbell Obituary
Passed away on April 19, 2020 in the Almonte Country Haven. Irene (nee Murray) Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 99 . Predeceased by her first husband Earl Robertson and by her 2nd husband Arthur Campbell. Cherished by her children Shirley Fee (Mel), Marlene Pretty (Alan), Beverley Jackson (Ken), and Donnie Robertson (Judy) as well as step-son Don Campbell (Marilyn). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Predeceased by her parents William Murray and Agnes (nee McGuire). Survived by her nieces, nephews and relatives. Fondly remembered by Rick Duford (Patty). Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the Almonte Country Haven or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff from Almonte Country Haven for the exceptional care Irene received. A private graveside service will be held at the Guthrie United Church Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -