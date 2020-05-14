Irene Robertson Campbell
We, the family of Irene, who passed away on April 19, 2020, would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards and donations, called us to express their sympathy, and attended the interment, although it had to be a limited gathering due to the virus restrictions. We also want to thank the staff at Gamble Funeral Home for their guidance, advice, and direction which was very much appreciated. It was hard to express our feelings toward the management and staff at the Almonte Country Haven Nursing Home. They exhibited so much care and compassion to all the patients and are exceptionally good to those who are passing and cannot have their loved ones by their side. Sincerely, The Family

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 14, 2020.
