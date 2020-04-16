|
Irene passed away in the Perth hospital on Wednesday April 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents William and Frances (Davidson) Umpherson and her beloved husband, David J. Spence. Irene was the cherished mother of David (late Lee) Spence, Susan (William) VanAndel, Anne Spence, Sheila Spence (Bill Kevan) and Lori Spence (Rob Sinclair). She was the respected and loved grandmother of Drew and Rebecca Spence, Brad VanAndel, Caitlin VanAndel Ritums (Ryan), Luke Spence Byrd (Kallie), Sebastian Byrd (Tina) and great grandmother of Atreyu Byrd and Orion George Byrd. Irene was the sister of Charles (June) Umpherson and the late Gladys Millar, Earl Umpherson, Dorothy Ireton, Esther Jackson and Arthur Umpherson. She will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and good friends. Irene wore many different hats during her long and satisfying life. She built a successful dairy farm with her husband, David, raised five children and still found time to make positive contributions to the world of agriculture. She held the position of President for the Lanark Ontario Federation of Agriculture from 1978-1983. She was the first woman to be honoured with the title of "Farmer of the Year" in 1986, and, was invited to sit on the "Crop Insurance Commission of Ontario" from 1986-1988. After retiring from farming, Irene focused her interest in history, writing and the need for documenting and preserving our past. This morphed into her being a co-founder of Archives Lanark in 2002, and serving as a dedicated volunteer there for 18 years. This passion for writing and history took off, with the creation of many books from 2005 right up until March 2020. She was a contributor to the project titled "The Rural One Room School Books". In 2012 she co-wrote "Forgotten Hero", a work focusing on the life of Colonel Alexander Fraser, the builder of her beloved stone house. In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the settlers of Elmsley Township, she co-wrote "North Elmsley Township, Doorway to the Past", in 2016. May 2019, saw the creation of her story of "The McLaren Distillery and the McLean Connection". Irene was a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and she was awarded "Senior of the Year" from the municipality of Drummond/North Elmsley in 2012. She wore all of her "hats" with great style, flair and dedication. The "hat" that she never took off, and fit so perfectly, was that of a loving, fantastic Mother, to all her children. Irene's life truly exemplified the words of Ralph Waldo Emmerson. "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - this is to have succeeded". Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the arrangements and interment services in White Cemetery, Poland will be held privately. Arrangements to honour her life will be held later when possible. In remembrance of Irene, donations to Archives Lanark would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 16, 2020