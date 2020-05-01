Peacefully, at Carleton Place Hospital with her daughter Laurie by her side on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband David George Willoughby and her parents Robert George Menzies Ebbs Gardiner and Hazel Matilda Dezell. Loving mother of Donald, Laurie (Joe Lewis) and Julie (Robert Hutchings). Predeceased by her siblings Ileane Cooper and Ivan Gardiner. Survived by her sisters Marlyn (late Mac Storey) and Nora (Leonard Sadler). Much beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her grandson Willoughby Lewis. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at United Cemeteries for family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or Ashton United Church would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 1, 2020.