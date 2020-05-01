Irma Margaret WILLOUGHBY
1932-11-12 - 2020-04-28
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Carleton Place Hospital with her daughter Laurie by her side on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband David George Willoughby and her parents Robert George Menzies Ebbs Gardiner and Hazel Matilda Dezell. Loving mother of Donald, Laurie (Joe Lewis) and Julie (Robert Hutchings). Predeceased by her siblings Ileane Cooper and Ivan Gardiner. Survived by her sisters Marlyn (late Mac Storey) and Nora (Leonard Sadler). Much beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her grandson Willoughby Lewis. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside service will be held at United Cemeteries for family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. For those who wish, a donation to the Carleton Place Hospital Foundation or Ashton United Church would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved