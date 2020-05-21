J. Douglas BOND
Suddenly at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Doug Bond of Portland, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of the late Peggy McNeill Bond. Loving father of Jennifer (Dustin) Bulloch and Jillian Bond. Predeceased by son Jeffery Bond. Cherished Papa of Madeline Bulloch. Predeceased by brothers, Arthur (Verna) and Allan Bond. Also survived by sister-in-law; Betty Bond, nieces, nephews and extended family. In keeping with current COVID-19 restrictions, Services will be held at later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations made to the Delta Mill Society, Simpson Lodge # 157 or Portland United Church would be appreciated. Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 21, 2020.
