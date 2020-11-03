1/1
Jack MCCORMICK
With sadness we announce that Jack McCormick passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Loved father of Jeffrey (Christine Lafortune). He leaves behind his sister Ruth (the late Max) Nebergall. Predeceased by his siblings Margaret Robinson, Jane (the late Murray) Eady, Jim McCormick (Rita McCormick), Michael and Rosemarie (the late Doug) Barr. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Jack". Jack's final care has been entrusted to Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Limited 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Thank you to Island View retirement residence and the ADMH for the wonderful care. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
