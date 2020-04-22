Home

Jacqueline "Jackie" MacDONALD

Jackie passed away in the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Ian, sons Lorne (Rainu) and Dwight (Sharon) and grandchildren Cheryl, Stephen, Anna (Daniel), Daniel, Marcus and Benjamin. She is predeceased by her siblings: Thurston (Dorothy), Edith, Bobby, Helen and Keith (Muriel) Dickinson, Loretta (Curtis) Northrup and Elizabeth (Ervin) McHatten. Born and raised in Meductic, NB; she graduated as a registered nurse in Saint John, NB. Jackie married Ian Macdonald from Welsford, NB in 1957. She made use of her nursing skills while raising her 2 sons. Her love for cooking, hospitality and showing kindness to others was evident while entertaining and caring for many friends and family over the years. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the arrangements and interment services in Elmwood Cemetery will be held privately. A memorial service in memory of Jackie will be held later, when possible. In remembrance of Jackie, donations to the Gideons would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. "...absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians. 5:8 "...to be with Christ; which is far better." Philippians. 1:23
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 22, 2020
