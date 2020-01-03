|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Smiths Falls Hospital, in her 87th year. Jackie, devoted wife to the late David Woods. Loving daughter of the late Freda Bilow and Daniel Billings. Cherished mother to Rosemary (Raymond) Gibeault, Joe (Linda) Woods, Roy Woods, and the late Shirley Woods. Loving grandma of Adrian (Raeanne) Gibeault, Angela (Brian) Peters, Tiffany St. Denis, and David Woods. Great-grandma to Johnathan Gibeault, Nathan Gibeault, Jessie Gibeault, Merika Peters, Elijah St. Denis, and one great-great-grandchild, Caelan Gibeault-Willows. Special aunt to Lois (Raymond) Wattie, and sister-in-law to Norma Billings. Predeceased by siblings Ethel, Harvey, Bertha, Lawrence, Westley, Clifford, Robert, Benson, Grant, Francis, Ray, Luella, and June. Jackie will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends paid their respects at Lannin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A funeral service was held in the Chapel at 12:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation. A Celebration of Life reception took place immediately following the service at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95. The interment took place on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Winchester, at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at lannin.ca