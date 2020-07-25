1/1
Jaiela OAKE
(Proud PSW - The Grove, Arnprior) With great sadness the family announces that Jaiela passed away suddenly but very peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jaiela Christen Isabella Oake of Arnprior; formerly of London was 18 years of age. Beloved and cherished daughter of Jason and Brandi (nee Albert) Oake. Dearly loved sister of Jason (Nga) Oake and Boston Oake. Predeceased by an infant brother, Conner. Special aunt of Ares Oake. Loved granddaughter of Dan Albert (Nancy), Charlene Albert (Kevin Willows), Colleen Oake and the late Randy Oake and great-granddaughter of Evelyn Oake. Loved niece of Randy Oake Jr. Lovingly remembered by her many great-aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. Vibrant, outgoing, dedicated and hardworking are but a few of the words that best describe Jaiela. She was passionate about her work with seniors. She loved and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed. Jaiela's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will take place on Monday morning, July 27th. Family and friends are welcome to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service to be webcast live on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. In memory of Jaiela, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
Pilon Family Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
webcast live
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
