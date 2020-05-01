James A. "Jim" ADAMS
Peacefully at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dear brother of Donald (Marie), Marion Tokley (Gerald), John, William and Harold (Peggy). Predeceased by brothers Herbert and Douglas. Special uncle of Erin, Kate, Morgan, Christopher, Farley and Carol. At Jim's request, there will be no visitation. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 613-432-2866. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 1, 2020.
