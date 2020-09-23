1/1
James "Jimmer" Abrams
1948-2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 20, 2020 in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Mary Ann for 46 years. Loving and proud father of Michael (Natalie, his favourite) and his niece Sarah (Morgan & Lily), who he loved as his daughter. Loving Grandpa to Wyatt. Dear brother of Brian and Wendy (Dennis Purvis). Jimmer will be missed by nieces and nephews Rob (Kathy), Matthew, Jack; Peter (Cora), Briana, Libby and Noah; Sherry (Roger), Tiara, Shayne and Craig; Joey (Kristina), Logan and Maddy; Corey (Annie), Mackenzie; Becky, Brandi (Paul), Tyler. Brother in law of Bonnie (Harvey Bergeron) and their family Wade (Ngoc), Kolton, Kaia, Greg, Jarrat. Jim was an active member of Masonic Lodge and Shawville Lions Club, Renfrew Golf Club (2 holes in one), Shawville Curling Club (winner of the Coveted Toilet Seat) and blood donor 870 times. A private funeral service will be held. Donations to Shawville Lions Club Elevator Fund would be appreciated. www.hayesfuneralhome.ca

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 23, 2020.
