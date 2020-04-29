|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jimmy, 73 years old, at Perth Hospital April 21, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. Jimmy, of Westport, beloved husband for over 42 years, and best friend to Cindy (Graham). Loving father of Jeannie Dafoe (Ralph) of Havelock, Ont., Tommy (Sandra) and Clifford (Tara) both of Fort St. John, B.C. Grandpa to Nicholas, Martin and Landon Dafoe, Tea and Charlie Croskery along with Madison and Blake Croskery. Jimmy was predeceased by his parents Alden and Doris Croskery and sister Lynn Pere. We will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date with respect to the current health situation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 29, 2020