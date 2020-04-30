|
|
Jim passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Perth Hospital. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Dianne (Smith), loved and respected father of Steven (Stephanie) and Craig (Lori) Moore. Grandpa will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Aaron (Lily), Adrianna (Andrew), Connor and Owen and Great Grandpa will be missed by Ella and Jack. Predeceased by his parents James and Viola (Cameron) Moore. Dear brother Allan (Geneva), Bernice (late Howard) Ferguson, Glen (Elaine) and David. Jim will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. He was a dedicated dairy farmer having taken over the family farm for many years. From the early mornings to the late nights in the barn, milking the cows was his number one priority. Jim was also passionate about his Toronto Maple Leafs. After milking on the game nights, you would always know where to find him. Jim enjoyed volunteering in the community as he loved to play his fiddle at the local nursing homes. He also loved to take his fiddle with him every summer when he went camping in the motor home. He will be sorely missed for his great talent and smiles he brought to the campground. The visitation and services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Smiths Falls. Further plans to honour his life well be held later. In remembrance, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 30, 2020