|
|
Suddenly at home with his beloved wife Dena at his side on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Survived by his brothers Keith (Carole) and Paul. Predeceased by his brother Denis. Proud and loving father of 10 children, 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to your local Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 27, 2020