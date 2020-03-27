Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mordy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Construction Foreman "Jim" Mordy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Construction Foreman "Jim" Mordy Obituary
Suddenly at home with his beloved wife Dena at his side on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Survived by his brothers Keith (Carole) and Paul. Predeceased by his brother Denis. Proud and loving father of 10 children, 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, a donation to your local Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -