Colonel (Ret'd), Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Armed Forces Canadian Tire Corporation 16 September 1922 - 3 August 2020 Doug Lindsay passed away at his home in Red Deer, after a long and fulfilling life. He will be missed by his sons, Graham (Terry) of Bedford, NS, and Michael (Purnima) of Red Deer. He will also be missed by five granddaughters, three grandsons, five great granddaughters and nine great grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife Anne, his parents, Percy Lindsay and Jessie Watt of Arnprior, his sister Zella Moore (Bill) of Arnprior, and by his oldest son, Robert Lindsay of Ottawa. Born and raised in Arnprior, Doug was a graduate of the Arnprior Regional High School. In 1939 he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force as an air gunner. However, he was selected for and trained as a fighter pilot. After getting his wings he served as a flying instructor in a number of R.C.A.F. and Commonwealth flying training establishments before being posted overseas to England in 1943. From England and later France he flew Spitfires against the Luftwaffe, and was credited with a number of victories. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. In further recognition of his wartime service the Government of France appointed him a member, in the rank of Knight, of the Légion d'honneur. In 1945, upon his return from overseas duty, he married Anne Whelen, who was then a Sergeant and dental technician in the Canadian Women's Army Corps. They remained married for nearly 75 years - Anne passed away just three weeks before Doug. Doug continued to serve in the military for a total of 32 years, in a career that took them to Edmonton, Bagotville, North Luffenham (England), Metz (France), Toronto, Washington D.C., Tacoma WA, and North Bay, as well as to Ottawa on four separate occasions. In 1952 he served a six-months-long exchange posting with the U.S.A.F. in Korea, flying F-86 Sabres. He shot down and damaged a number of enemy aircraft, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by the U.S.A. In 1972 he retired from the Canadian Armed Forces and started a second career, with his wife Anne as his business partner, as franchise holders with the Canadian Tire Corporation during its westward expansion. From 1973 until 1992 they successively owned and operated C.T.C. stores in Thompson, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, and finally Red Deer. Wherever he was located, Doug was active as a volunteer. He was a member of various service organizations, but particularly the Rotary Club. He was also active with the Canadian Fighter Pilots Association and the Korean Veterans Association of Canada. Doug and Anne were both gracious and hospitable community members, at various times providing accommodation to foreign curlers who had come to Canada to compete in bonspeils, as well as hosting and befriending an Australian family that participated in a teachers' exchange in Red Deer. Together with his partner Anne, Doug proudly served Canada and Canadians.



