It is with immense heartbreak that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Edward Chappelle on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. In his 81st year, Jim made his final journey peacefully at Perth Hospital. He was a beloved and devoted husband to Barbara (Cromwell) Chappelle, a loving and cherished father to Andrew (Calgary) and Heather (Ottawa), and will be dearly missed by them. He was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Morna (Brennan) Chappelle, his sisters Anne and Mary, and his brothers Brian and John. He will be greatly missed by his brother Pat and sister-in-law Bev, his sisters Lorna and Maureen, and his many treasured nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his close friends, Jane and Jerry. After 18 years working in the corporate banking world, Jim took a different life path and followed his love of woodworking. Then, for 39 years he explored the world of clay as a potter, creating dinnerware that to this day adorns the tables of friends and clients across Canada, US, and Europe. Jim's gardens were always a joy to him. He loved to dig and tend and watch his vegetables and flowers grow, along with the help of his many kitty-friends who liked nothing more than to redistribute the seed potatoes. At the age of 65, Jim decided he would like to take up cycling as a sport. Over the next 10 years, he enjoyed the exhilarating experience of 5 independent cycling excursions with Barbara in France and Italy. In later years, he loved to hike in France and was grateful to be able to walk parts of the Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain. Heartfelt thanks to nurses and staff at Perth Hospital, and to all the caregivers from Bayshore for their gentle, loving care. In remembrance of Jim, donations are welcome to the Parkinson's Foundation. Because of the current Covid 19 situation, an intimate family celebration of life will take place in the spring, when it is hopefully safer to gather family and friends together. Arrangements are in the care of Blair and Son Funeral Directors, Perth, ON.