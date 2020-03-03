Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for James KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick "Fred" KELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick "Fred" KELLY Obituary
Of Smiths Falls, passed away with his wife by his side, at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 83 years of age. Fred, cherished husband of Phyllis. Loving son of the late Robert and Alice Kelly. Devoted father to Julie (Jeff) Kipp, and Laurraine (Randy) Normandin. Loving grampa of Jamie, Tyler, Matthew, and Courtney, great-grampa to nine, and great-great grampa to one. Brother of Kathleen (Sean) McCabe, and Hugh Kelly. Fred is predeceased by his son Paul, sisters Milla (Johnny) Brophy, Alice Brown, Anna (Alex) McLauchlan, Ellen "Nellie" (Jim) Ward, Jessica (Orla "Dutch) Benedict, and brothers William and Robert. Fred will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Friday, March 13 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation. A reception to celebrate Fred's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95, Smiths Falls, following the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Smiths Falls Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -