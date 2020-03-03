|
Of Smiths Falls, passed away with his wife by his side, at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 83 years of age. Fred, cherished husband of Phyllis. Loving son of the late Robert and Alice Kelly. Devoted father to Julie (Jeff) Kipp, and Laurraine (Randy) Normandin. Loving grampa of Jamie, Tyler, Matthew, and Courtney, great-grampa to nine, and great-great grampa to one. Brother of Kathleen (Sean) McCabe, and Hugh Kelly. Fred is predeceased by his son Paul, sisters Milla (Johnny) Brophy, Alice Brown, Anna (Alex) McLauchlan, Ellen "Nellie" (Jim) Ward, Jessica (Orla "Dutch) Benedict, and brothers William and Robert. Fred will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Friday, March 13 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. following the visitation. A reception to celebrate Fred's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95, Smiths Falls, following the service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Smiths Falls Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020