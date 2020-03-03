|
Gaw, James (Sam) Veteran WWII Sam passed away peacefully, in hospital, Kemptville on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (Fisher) Gaw. Loved father of David (Jane) Gaw, Peter (Debbie) Gaw and Donna (Paul) Cadeau. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Sarah (Paul) Ratcliffe, Alexandra Gaw (Wayne Benoit), David (Andrea) McDonald, Jennifer Cadeau and Madisen Gaw and great-grandchildren Daniel Goble, Hazel (Chris) Rintelmann, Aria Rintelmann and Megan Smith. Adored great-PopPop to Vaughn and Quinton McDonald. Loved brother of Rachel Tennant. Predeceased by his parents James and Lou (Smith) Gaw and siblings Isobel Gaw, Don (Aileen) Gaw, Madalene Scholes and survived by brother-in-law Al Scholes. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many great friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and all of the support team at the Kemptville District Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion given to Sam and our entire family. We would also like to thank the staff at Kemptville Retirement Living for the care they gave our dad. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Equinelle Golf Club 140 Equinelle Drive, Kemptville on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. James Anglican Church, 35 Clothier St., Kemptville, followed by a reception back at the Equinelle Golf Club. Private family interment will take place at Beechwood Cemetery. In memory of Sam, donations to the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 3, 2020