Sept 28, 1929 to Sept 19, 2020 Peacefully at the Saint Vincent's Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Renfrew, Ontario to Aileen (nee Legris) and Jack. Beloved husband of Juliette (nee Braun). Loving father of John (Sheila) and Elizabeth. Grandfather of Heather and Alex. Brother of Aileen "Honey" Sullivan, Anne Tracey (Richard) and the late Jane. James was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed a lengthy career in the Public Service before retiring. James loved watching all kinds of sports and was an avid card player with an unusually keen sense for numbers. He enjoyed attending the "Smuckers Gin Rummy Club" whenever he could. He will be missed as a strong pillar within the O'Brien family and the community. In memoriam, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Society.



