James Kenneth "Kenny" HORNE
October 22, 1937 - November 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Pine Meadow Nursing Home, Northbrook on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted husband of the late Mary (nee Stewart). Cherished father of Sandra Meeks (Roger), Dave Horne (Lana Vaness), Barb Renfrow (Mark) and Joanne Meeks (Rob). He will be deeply missed my his 13 grandchildren and his 14 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Eleanor (Otto), Maureen (late Ron) and Arnold (Linda). He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Kathleen Horne and siblings Betty (Harry), Jean (Albert), Archie (Donna), Winston (Lola), Donna, Jack and Albert. Cremation has been entrusted to Milestone Funeral Center, Northbrook. Memorial donations made in Kenny's memory to Pine Meadow Nursing Home would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.milestonefuneralcenter.com. Forever In Our Hearts

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 4, 2020.
