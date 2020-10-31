1/
James Lawrence Gallagher
At the Valley Manor Nursing Home, Barry's Bay, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. James Gallagher, age 81, was the loved father of Murray Gallagher of Palmer Rapids and the late Linda Jackson. Loving grandfather of Erin Jackson and Samantha Jackson. At James' request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to M.G. Daly Funeral Home, Maynooth. (Cards available at the funeral home (613) 338-3259 or e-mail condolences to dalyfuneralhome@bellnet.ca or visit www.mgdalyfuneralhome.com).

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
