James Lenville "Jim" DEWIS
Peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Donna for 41 years. Loved father of Ryan. Predeceased by his brother Bob, and his parents Lenville and Margaret. Jim will be missed by his nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. Special thanks to the March of Dimes, Bayshore Home Health and the Ottawa Hospital for their support. For those who wish, a donation to Post-Polio Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 30, 2020.
