Surrounded by love, Jim passed away peacefully as a result of complications of Crohn's disease June 30th, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Left to grieve their tremendous loss are his long-time partner and soul mate, Elna Pfeiffer, his daughter and son in-law, Linda and Greg Hewson and his daughter Fiona Baxter. Missing their Granda are Keira, Ami, Eryn Hewson and Jamie Baxter. Saddened by their loss is his brother in-law Jim McAlpine, sister in-law Anne Baxter as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. Jim is also survived by Sheena Baxter and her extended family. He is now reunited with his family that predeceased him: his mother Anne (Bowman) Baxter, Brother Jackie Baxter and Sister May McAlpine. Members, friends and family will miss his friendly hello's in his famous Scottish Brough and frequent comic antics, all in the effort to 'have a good a laugh'. He believed that life was meant to be lived, enjoyed and lived well. His favourite times were spent with family and friends and if those times involved a game of golf with a friendly wager, followed by a cold beer, a bit of reminiscence and some laughs, so much the better! In order to celebrate and remember Jim in accordance to his wishing and what seems fitting, a celebration of his life will be held at the Perth Golf course when it is safe for us all to gather together. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.