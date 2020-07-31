1/1
James (Jim) TRIPP
It is with sadness, we announce the passing of Jim Tripp of RR1 Foresters Falls who passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 74th year. Jim Tripp beloved husband of Brenda Tripp nee Black. Son of the late Gordon and Mary Tripp. Dear father of Kathleen Tripp (Kevin Delmer), Amanda Tripp, and Bill Tripp. Also survived by his mother-in-law Ellen (late Brian) Black, Barbara (late Gordon) Woods and several nieces, nephews. Predeceased by a sister-in-law Wilma Black. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Cobden Civitan Medical Bank would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Fraser - Morris and Heubner Funeral Home Cobden. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AND HELD AT A LATER DATE.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 31, 2020.
