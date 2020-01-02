|
Pennett, James W. "Jim" Jim passed away surrounded by his family, on the evening of Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the age of 80 years. He was predeceased by his parents Shirley and Evelyn (Mackler) Pennett and his brother-in-law Cliff Cox. Jim will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Darlene (Turner) Pennett, daughters JoAnne (Charlie) Riley and Patti (Paul) Cameron and grandchildren MacKenzie (Kyle Sargeant) MacDonald, Tricia (Branden) Barr and Nicholas (Nicole Cassell) Cameron. He was the loved brother of Jean (Ron) Visser and Paul (Bonnie Sargeant) Pennett. Jim will be fondly remembered by Charlie's children Karina (Benn), Greg (Tara), Patrick (Melissa) and Nathan (Rebecca) Riley, special friend Harry Adrain, all his family and many friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West, Perth on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John's Church on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Cemetery. In remembrance of Jim, contributions to the Alzheimers Society Day Away Program or the Lanark Lodge Memorial Fund would be appreciated.