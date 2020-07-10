1/1
James William DEMPSEY
Passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on July 7, 2020 in his 79th year, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Long-time loving partner to the late Edith Greer. Loving father to Jennifer Dempsey and step father to Judy Hands (Jim), Linda Atkinson (Geoff) and Rhonda McParland (Leo). Jim will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends. Thank you to Dr. Tomiak, and the team at Kingston General Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation is taking place. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GORDON F TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME - Central Chapel
49 COLBORNE ST
Kingston, ON K7L 4Y8
(613) 546-5454
