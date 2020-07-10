Passed away peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on July 7, 2020 in his 79th year, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Long-time loving partner to the late Edith Greer. Loving father to Jennifer Dempsey and step father to Judy Hands (Jim), Linda Atkinson (Geoff) and Rhonda McParland (Leo). Jim will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends. Thank you to Dr. Tomiak, and the team at Kingston General Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation is taking place. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



